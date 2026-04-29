5 Songs From 1985 That Define Rock History

1985 sat right in the middle of the decade with songs that defined rock history, but what is '80s rock, anyway? Is it frizzy-haired stadium bands like Def Leppard and Whitesnake? Is it genre-mashing new wave outfits like the Police and the Cure? Is it American hardcore groups like Black Flag and Minor Threat that developed in response to '70s punk? Yes to all of the above and more.

That's our first point: Songs that define rock in 1985 should fashion a portrait of the state of rock that year. There's a case to be made that the entirety of the '80s was one long period of transition, experimentation, and the search for musical meaning between the golden eras of classic rock and the advent of grunge. We can only say that in hindsight, though. Our song choices need to be very much of-the-moment and capture its essence. This doesn't necessarily mean the most widespread, popular songs, but it might (and in two cases, definitely does). Rather, it means highlighting the most vibrant representatives of rock's various '85 branches via the year's album releases.

Speaking of popular songs, we've got a track that readers will recognize on the spot: "Everybody Wants To Rule the World" by Tears for Fears, the quintessential (and arguably best) synth-wielding pop-rock track of the decade. We've also got entries from The Cult, Hüsker Dü, an era-bridging track from Dire Straits, and an odd-man-out entry from the ever-enigmatic Tom Waits.