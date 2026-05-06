5 Classic Rock Songs From 1967 That Prove It Was The Decade's Best Year For Sunshine Pop

Given all that happened, 1967 was arguably one of the most transformative years in rock history, with popular songs ranging from light sunshine pop to heavy psychedelic sounds. Bands like The Beatles and even the Rolling Stones openly embraced psychedelia, as did various newer acts that rose to prominence around that time, such as Cream and The Jimi Hendrix Experience. Yet, on a lighter note, the subgenre of sunshine pop was also taking over the airwaves in 1967.

Add a dash of psychedelia to rich, oftentimes orchestral arrangements — ideally with lots of organ, harpsichord, and flute — and then combine those elements with multi-part vocal harmonies and oftentimes carefree, uplifting lyrics. That's sunshine pop in a nutshell.

As you may have inferred from the above description, bands like The Beach Boys, The Association, The Monkees, and the curiously named the Mamas & the Papas laid out the blueprint for sunshine pop in 1966. But it was in 1967 when it really exploded in popularity, giving us countless classics that music fans still adore in more modern times. This list naturally doesn't include all of those all-time sunshine pop bangers from 1967; instead, we've chosen five of the very best (with no more than one entry per band) while justifying why each song made the year such a definitive one for the genre.