Whatever Happened To Bloodhound Gang?

"You and me, baby, ain't nothing but mammals, so let's do it like they do on the Discovery Channel."

With that catchy, deliberately crude chorus, a bouncy Euro disco-influenced beat, and a quirky video where the band's "monkey rat" costumes were probably the only thing that didn't age like milk, the 1999 single "The Bad Touch" turned Pennsylvania-based comedy rockers Bloodhound Gang into household names. At that point, they already had some success with their 1996 album "One Fierce Beer Coaster," which saw them effortlessly jump from genre to genre while making listeners laugh and/or cringe with their brand of off-color, often sexually charged humor. But it was "The Bad Touch" — and its parent album, the unsubtly-titled "Hooray for B**bies" — that served as Bloodhound Gang's true breakout. So what happened next?

If you can consider landing just outside the Top 50 a "hit," Bloodhound Gang is a true one-hit wonder, at least on the Billboard Hot 100. It took them half a decade to record a follow-up to "Hooray for B**bies," and an actual decade before they recorded another album of new music. By the 2020s, the general assumption was that frontman Jimmy Pop (b. James Moyer Franks) and his merry band of misfits had ridden off into the sunset. But is Bloodhound Gang really done, or is there a chance these now-middle-aged jokesters will return to their juvenile roots for more musical misadventures? Let's take a look at what the band's been up to since they made good with "The Bad Touch."