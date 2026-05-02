5 Underrated Classic Rock Songs Only Generation Jones Truly Gets

Everyone talks about Baby Boomers, but Generation Jones, the subset of "late Boomers" which is generally said to have been born between 1954 and 1965, arguably doesn't get the attention it deserves. For this article, we've hand-selected five underrated classic rock tracks that were FM-radio staples during the late 1970s and early 1980s, and which Generation Jones now gets truly nostalgic for.

Too young for the 1960s counterculture and Woodstock, many Gen Joneses instead coalesced around music that increasingly found its audience through FM radio, which came to exceed AM as the dominant radio format for music listening at the tail end of the 1970s. Though many of these songs are considered classic rock today, they are distinguishable from what older Boomers enjoyed by a softer sound and more sophisticated songwriting and recording practices. It is arguable that the cohort's positive reaction to a calmer approach may have been a reaction to the strained political and social landscape they inherited as they came of age.

These songs span a period after the classic rock explosion of the 1960s, but before every track on the radio seemed to be drenched in synth. We've rediscovered tracks that, if you're Generation Jones, you're bound to recognize — but likely haven't heard in years. Enjoy!