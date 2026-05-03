5 Hit Songs That Prove 1979 Was The Decade's Best Year For New Wave Music

New wave, the genre of music that saw punk attitude collide with pop's commercial instincts, became a phenomenon in both the U.S. and the U.K. in the aftermath of the punk explosion of the mid-1970s. And in our opinion, 1979 is the year that new wave hit its high watermark for the decade, as these five timeless tracks from that year show.

New wave is notable for its sonic diversity, and these songs combine punk's rebellious, don't-care-what-anybody-else-thinks attitude with a range of other influences, from disco to reggae to electro and more. Each one is quirky, instantly recognizable, and representative of the attitude of many musicians at the time that, after the clear-out of rock cliches that punk provided, anything was possible. The shadow cast by the new wave classics released in 1979 is long — indeed, they could fit easily alongside modern tracks on any indie playlist.