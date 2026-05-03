Bob Dylan Never Had A No. 1 Hit — But His Son Jakob Topped Three Charts At Once In 1997

Bob Dylan may be one of the best-known singer-songwriters of the 20th century and a foundational influence for countless musicians who came afterward. Yet despite all the accolades and esteem showered upon him over decades, he's never had a No. 1 song. There's no mistaking his chart success, though — he's banked a whopping 23 songs on Billboard's Hot 100, four of which cracked the Top 10. But his son Jakob has racked up an historic triple play of No. 1 chart spots, all with a single song that had the juice that Dylan Sr. never quite captured. It's a case of a newcomer cub son outshining his lionized father, at least where topping the charts is concerned.

Even with his impressive roster, Bob Dylan missing the top spot is a notable omission in an otherwise legendary career. And Dylan's talents have become so renowned, there are Harvard courses dedicated to studying his works. So maybe it isn't such a surprise that he handed down his talent to his son or that Jakob was destined to become a hitmaker in his own right in the late '90s. Only this time, the junior Dylan was able to capture the lightning in a bottle that his father kept missing.