5 New Wave Songs From The '80s That Still Transfix Late Boomers Today

New wave was the music movement that merged edgy rock and raucous punk with a synth-driven adhesive, uniting all the best elements of the decades that came before into a buoyant, edgy sound. Late boomers — those born between 1956 and 1964 — heard the punchy sound coming over the horizon and latched onto the new wave vibe with both hands and the biggest hairdos they could muster, leaving indelible memories that, decades later, awaken with the first bars of these songs.

The mix of club sounds, pop melodies, and outrageous visual style generated many of the innovative music videos that helped define the early days of MTV. With textures ranging from New Romantic to electro-pop — and even early adoption of rap and hip-hop from some acts — there was plenty for late boomers to chew on in the new wave catalog.

Our selections for these five new wave tunes, which still have a lock on the hearts and eardrums of the late boomer generation, are a grab bag of some of the decade's snazziest sound makers. We stuck with bands and songs that were still deep in their new-wave feels, before they evolved into polished performers with more mainstream appeal. Innovators like Devo and Blondie get appreciation here, as does future mainstreamer Duran Duran. A double dose of one-hit-wonder works (at least in the U.S.) from A Flock of Seagulls and Missing Persons round out the set of these exemplary and still-mesmerizing '80s new wave songs.