Neil Diamond's Hard Pivot To Country In The '90s Was A Bold Risk That Paid Off

By the mid-'90s, Neil Diamond was struggling to thrill audiences and record-buyers like he'd done in the 1960s and 1970s, so he engineered a musical experiment to get the world to pay attention again — and it worked. Diamond, once an icon of mature pop and thoughtful rock, had gone and recorded a country LP. While there was a chance that Diamond switching genres could betray his most loyal fans, the opposite transpired: Released in 1996, "Tennessee Moon" was a major hit.

The best year of Diamond's career was 1970, and things had fallen off considerably by the mid-1990s. Between 1972 and 1982, the sensitive but swaggering singer-songwriter who rocked out as much as he sweetly crooned released 13 albums, and they all sold at least a million copies. Throughout the rest of the '80s, sales of Diamond's LPs of middling and ultra-light rock dropped off significantly, until he sold 2 million copies of 1992's "The Christmas Album." Diamond took the hint: The world wanted him to drop the adult contemporary and try out new concepts. Diamond's next three LPs were a thematic covers collection, "Up on the Roof: Songs from the Brill Building," another Christmas record, and the country album, "Tennessee Moon."