How Michael Jackson's Legendary Super Bowl Halftime Performance Changed Everything

Okay, fine. Maybe Michael Jackson's 1993 Super Bowl halftime show performance didn't change "everything," but it sure changed everything about Super Bowl halftime shows. To those who've grown up watching increasingly high-budget, wow-factor, light-and-dance pageants, Jackson's performance back in the day might seem quaint. No leaping from the top of the stadium like Lady Gaga did in 2017? No row of diorama-like Compton apartments with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg on top, like in 2022? No bandana-wearing Prince performing Purple Rain in the rain while his guitar gently wept, like in 2007?

Nonetheless, Jackson's 1993 performance set the stage for all subsequent halftime shows that folks love and remember. Before Jackson and going back to the first Superbowl in 1967, halftime shows were composed mostly of marching bands. 1992's "Winter Magic" theme featured white-dressed ballroom dancers and a bit of Tchaikovsky meets hip-hop. That's cool in its own right, and creative, but not quite a spectacle befitting that most grand of gridiron showdowns. Jackson set a new, high bar that all performers since have had to try and meet.

