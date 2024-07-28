The Unspoken Rule Prince's Staff Was Forced To Follow

Prince certainly was a unique person, to say the least. Eccentric, completely over-the-top, a heckuva guitar shredder, Prince — or that symbol thing he used for a bit — is often considered one of the greatest musicians and performers of the entire 20th century. He sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, recorded a bonkers 39 albums over four decades, won loads of awards including seven Grammys over 38 nominations, and is often rhapsodized in nigh-godlike terms by certain superfans. Plus, he was really into purple — almost as much as he disliked eye contact.

It should come as no surprise that such an irrepressible person came equipped with some extreme personality quirks. As Vulture outlines in an aggregated article, he owned a hair salon on his property that no one but him was allowed to use — not even his wife. His wife also wasn't allowed to call him on the phone. Additionally, he liked spaghetti with orange juice, was a Jehovah's Witness, kept a super-special pair of roller skates in a briefcase, kept a garden gnome in his bedroom, and lots more. Basically, he was like one of the more bananas, purple-robed Roman emperors but without all the murder.

The eye contact tale has resurfaced time and again over the years. It's been repeated, denounced as false, hyperbolized then lambasted for being hyperbolic, and everything in between. But by all accounts, it's completely true. Prince was notoriously hard on staff and fellow musicians, not the easiest person to get along with, and had one long-lasting rule: Don't look him in the eyes.