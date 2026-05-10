5 John Denver Songs That Prove He Was The Ultimate Idealist Of The '70s

The anthem for West Virginians and anyone else in love with their home territory, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" is a John Denver classic that reminded listeners that there's always a way back to your roots. It also gave West Virginia "Almost Heaven," a 2018 travel slogan with cozy, baked-in familiarity, even if it came almost 50 years after the song was released.

Despite name-dropping West Virginia in the first lines, the occurrence of that particular state's name is incidental. Writers Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert, who would go on to be half of Starland Vocal Band, were actually inspired by the pastoral scenery of a Maryland drive; West Virginia happened to have the rhythm the lyrics needed, so they used it instead. The song was originally meant for Johnny Cash, but when Denver ended up helping Danoff and Nivert finish it up, the three performed it the very next night at a venue in Washington, D.C. Denver recorded and released it the next year, and it quickly became a signature tune.

Regardless of the location or the descriptions in the lyrics, the singer idealized the notion that you actually can go home again, and his audience caught the vibe. This John Denver classic has even become an Oktoberfest anthem for its celebration of rural life. His joyous description of going home in general is what stuck, whether you get there down country roads, city streets, or suburban avenues.