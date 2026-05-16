5 Rock Songs That Take Boomers Back To Their First Crush

A first crush is as important a formative experience as any, and music can be the perfect tool to relive it all, especially for baby boomers, as the love songs circulating in their most impressionable years are the perfect background to any such yearning. Music may have been playing in the background during a built-up confession, or at a school dance, or only in solitude upon reflection, but it's hard to imagine it wasn't there at all. For boomers specifically, the songs that dominated the radio and the charts in this era, such as around the mid-60s, were full of that blossoming energy of young love, from soft rock to pop and folk rock.

Artists like The Supremes and the Beach Boys nailed this style best, their music bursting at the seams with the energy of innocence and young love. In this list, we'll feature some songs that really set the scene for a first crush: the inescapably perfect and harrowing emotions, the larger-than-life feel, and the youthful optimism and innocent chases of love. These five songs may bring you back to a specific moment, or they may just capture the overall experience, but they surely will remind you of a first crush through the beauty of classic rock 'n' roll.