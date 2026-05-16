Musicians Who Lost Their Backup Singers To Mega-Successful Solo Careers

Every singer or rock star who eventually found fame, fortune, and their name on a marquee had to start somewhere. And for many, it was working as a backup singer for another musical artist who would eventually lose their services. Maybe they provided additional vocals or harmonies to studio tracks or toured with a big-name act they'd later surpass or join in terms of stardom. Regardless, those future stars paid their dues and honed their skills while just out of the spotlight, working in a fame-adjacent capacity to a major name who elevated them to household-name status.

Working as a backup singer, helping other musicians realize their dreams and artistic visions, provided just the boost these artists needed to move into a new level of fame as a solo act. But they all had to leave somebody behind: Their bosses who took a chance on them and integrated them into their scenes, bands, or touring contingents. Here are the big stars who cultivated the careers of backup singers, only for those singers to go on to their own superstar runs.