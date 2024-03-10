Whatever Happened To Dire Straits?

In October 1992, the members of Dire Straits, including lead singer and guitarist Mark Knopfler and bassist John Illsley, flew back to London. After a more than year-long world tour that included 225 dates for more than 7 million fans, Dire Straits, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band best known for such hits as "The Sultans of Swing" and "Money for Nothing," was on shaky ground. They were one of the most important rock bands of the 1980s, but it mattered little in the end. Unlike so many other hugely successful music acts, it wasn't clashing personalities, drugs, or outside influences, but rather sheer exhaustion that finally did the band in.

"I sort of knew that things were coming to an end," Illsley told The Telegraph in November 2023. "And I was pretty happy about that because we were exhausted. We were exhausted. Mentally, physically, emotionally exhausted." This would be the band's last tour for its sixth and final studio album. While Knopfler went on to a successful if much more lowkey solo career, Illsley turned to fine art while also continuing to make music without his former bandmates.