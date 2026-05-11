The 5 Best Bonnie Tyler Songs That Aren't Total Eclipse Of The Heart

For many people, it's safe to assume that Bonnie Tyler equals one song: "Total Eclipse of the Heart," which went No. 1 in 1983 and recently joined the 1-billion listens club on Spotify. The song is fantastically theatrical, grandiose, and immense. After all, Jim Steinman originally wrote it for a Nosferatu musical — a wild backstory, indeed. But beyond such a mega, career-defining hit, Tyler's got a lot of other songs worth exploring.

First off, we admit that we're biased towards '80s Bonnie Tyler. But let's be honest, so are a lot of other people — did we mention "Total Eclipse of the Heart"? In contrast to Tyler's fairly generic '70s pop ballad stylings, '80s Tyler is vastly more vibrant, gutsy, out-there, and even has hints of rock. This is true even though her post-"Total Eclipse of the Heart" musical career left her chasing that song's style and sound. If fans prefer the earlier version of Tyler, with tracks like "Lost in France" (1977) or "It's a Heartache" (1978), then enjoy. But for our part, we've gone with songs that are bold, bring out the best in Tyler's husky voice and commanding character, are hooky enough without being too reliant on said hooks, and stand the test of time as straight-up well-written songs.

The tracks we've chosen all come from a span of five years, from 1983's "Faster Than the Speed of Night" to 1988's "Hide Your Heart." This was peak Tyler, and is full of songs that ought to slip into your playlists.