Novelty Songs That Could Only Have Become Hits In The '80s

For as long as there have been pop tunes, there has been what those slick music industry types refer to as "novelty songs." There is no strict definition of that term, but songs that fall into this category are often put together by non-musicians (like comedians, or executives), are sometimes an attempt to cash in on one pop culture craze or another, and are almost always attempts at hilarity that may or may not hit the mark. Sure, some novelty tunes can bring the belly laughs — before he was recognized as a national treasure, "Weird Al" Yankovic was considered to traffic exclusively in the form, for example. Others are capable of making the average listener cringe hard enough to make their eyes pop out of their heads, and it might not surprise you to know that these are often the most popular ones.

There is one fairly consistent characteristic of novelty tunes: They're usually really, really weird, and in the '80s, one could say that about pretty large swaths of pop music in general. The novelty songs that came out of that decade, then, were an extra-special blend of weird — enough so that, if you were around at the time, you might have convinced yourself that some of the tunes we'll be looking at today were fever dreams. Well, they were not, and here they are in all their gonzo glory — those pop novelties that could only have become hits in the '80s.