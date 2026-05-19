The Story Behind Neil Diamond And Barbra Streisand's Classic 1978 Duet Is True Serendipity

In 1978, the two biggest soft rock superstars of the day, Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand, teamed up to record a duet — pretty much at the behest of fans who willed the collaboration into existence. One of the best Neil Diamond songs that isn't "Sweet Caroline," "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" is a palpably sad ballad, detailing all the ways that the romance and joy have fallen out of a long-term romantic relationship. It's particularly effective as a duet, with both sides of the fizzled love getting to weigh in with their feelings and defend themselves. But it wasn't initially a song for two voices. Diamond co-wrote "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" and made it the title track on a 1978 album. That same year, Streisand recorded "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" for her LP "Songbird."

Then Louisville, Kentucky, radio personality Gary Guthrie discovered the album cuts and found that both had been recorded in the same vocal range, or key. It didn't take all that much work then for Guthrie to cut and paste the tapes together to create a remix, a virtual duet of "You Don't Bring Me Flowers." And then, the song exploded in popularity.