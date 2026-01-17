The 5 Biggest Grammys Snubs Of The '70s

In the 1970s, the Grammy Awards mostly got it right, recognizing the timeless efforts of the most important musicians of the era — except when it didn't, and egregiously snubbed more deserving acts. The Grammy Awards are annually handed out to the parties responsible for the previous year's greatest songs and albums, according to a voting body of music industry professionals. Every list of annual Grammy winners becomes a time capsule of what music was most popular at that moment in time — but that doesn't mean it's an accurate predictor of what award-winning songs will remain in the collective public consciousness.

For example, so many Grammy Award for Best New Artist winners turned out to be one-hit wonders who ultimately vanished, while the hype and momentum for some artists factored prominently in voters' minds at the time, dooming what time and reputation would later declare to be the most obvious and rightful winner. It seems like in the '70s, voters from the Recording Academy often checked the box next to the name of the biggest hit, the entries most representative of passing and dying fads, or those contributed by the biggest stars of the past, thereby failing to reward innovation or recognize progress. Here are five of the worst Grammy snubs from the 1970s, when the award voters just couldn't seem to consistently get it together.