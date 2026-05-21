5 Musicians Whose Grandkids Picked Up The Mic Where They Left Off
As the old saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. That's certainly been the case with numerous rock stars when their offspring followed in their footsteps to embrace the family business. And occasionally, it's happened with their grandchildren as well.
Of course, having a famous name can be both a blessing and a curse. Name recognition may open doors but inevitably invites comparisons to iconic relatives that few could ever live up to. Still, there have been success stories. Bob Dylan's son Jakob Dylan, for example, hit it big with the Wallflowers, while Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, has become one of rock's top drummers. Other examples of musicians who became just as famous as their rock star parents include Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang Van Halen and John Lennon's son Julian Lennon.
Yet whenever that phenomenon has extended to the next generation, with the grandchildren of music stars taking their own place in the spotlight, it's tough to deny that talent isn't hereditary. Sometimes bearing a striking resemblance to the forbears, these performers are keeping their familial traditions alive. From the granddaughter of a Beatle to the grandchildren of some country music legends, read on for a look at five musicians whose grandkids picked up the mic where they left off.
Thomas Gabriel, grandson of Johnny Cash
With his rumbling baritone and all-black attire, Johnny Cash left a large imprint on country music. When delving into Cash's tragic, real-life story, the late singer was father to five children and stepfather to two more after his marriage to his second wife, June Carter Cash. Of those, several pursued careers in music — most notably daughters Rosanne Cash and Carlene Carter and son John Carter Cash. In the next generation, Cash's eldest grandchild Thomas Gabriel (son of Cash's daughter Kathy Cash-Tittle) has followed that path.
Gabriel's mother was just 16 when he was born, and he spent a lot of time with his grandparents. It was clear early on that he'd inherited his grandfather's musical abilities — among other traits. "He knew from the time I was 13 years old that I had the same addiction he had," Gabriel told Forbes of his grandfather. When he was 21, he played Cash a demo tape of some songs he'd written. But while his grandfather was encouraging, he envisioned a different career path for his grandson. "He wanted me to be a cop," Gabriel recalled. That was the direction he followed, yet his issues with addiction led him to do some "stupid things" that landed him in prison.
Eventually getting sober, Gabriel began seriously pursuing music, which was crystallized in the release of his debut album, "Long Way Home." A second album followed, 2021's "Treehouse Project," and in 2023, he made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry as part of a celebration of his grandfather's music.
Emmy Russell, granddaughter of Loretta Lynn
During the auditions for the 22nd season of "American Idol" in 2024, young singer Emmy Russell appeared before the judges and, during the usual chit-chat, casually revealed her grandmother was a country singer. When judge Luke Bryan asked who, she dropped the name Loretta Lynn, which left all three judges stunned. When she opened her mouth and sang, however, she left them dazzled with her performance of "Skinny," an original song she'd written about her experiences with an eating disorder. Judge Katy Perry praised her as an "A-plus songwriter," telling her, "You got the gift."
While she didn't win, she made it all the way to the top five in the competition. Post-"Idol," Russell headed to Nashville to launch herself as a singer and songwriter. As she told The Tennessean, that path was one that she'd nearly abandoned when she decided to spend several years spreading the Gospel as a missionary. "I literally threw away music for like six years," she recalled. After returning, she told her grandmother she'd decided to give it a shot by throwing herself headfirst into pursuing a career in music. "You know, she always really believed in me," Russell said.
In 2025, Russell and her husband, Tyler Ward, unveiled their first joint single, "London Bridges." The following year, in February 2026, she revealed they were expecting their second child, following the birth of daughter Radiant in January 2025.
Hank Williams III, grandson of Hank Williams
When looking back at tragic details about classic country musicians, it's impossible to ignore the story of Hank Williams. Just 29 when he died in 1953, Williams left behind some of the most iconic country music songs ever, including "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," "Hey, Good Lookin'," and "Your Cheatin' Heart." His son, Hank Williams Jr., went on to have a successful country career in his own right. One of his most notable hits is "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight," which was retooled and served for years as the theme song for NFL's "Monday Night Football." Hank Jr. fathered five children.
The eldest is Hank Williams III, who's also performed as Hank 3. His first album, "Risin' Outlaw," was released in 1999, and he's recorded several more since then. Interviewed by Noise11, he admitted that having a famous forebear was something of a double-edged sword. "It doesn't matter if you're Dale Earnhardt Jr. or Frank Sinatra Jr., if you're involved with somebody that has a famous father or a famous grandfather, there's expectations people have of you, and in the end you're being yourself, and you gotta satisfy yourself," he said. "And some of those people get let down."
Hank III isn't the only one of his siblings to follow their father and grandfather into the music business. Sisters Hilary Williams and Holly Williams are both singer-songwriters, as is younger brother Samuel Williams.
Whey Jennings, grandson of Waylon Jennings
Prior to the tragic death of Waylon Jennings, the outlaw country superstar was married four times and the father of seven children. Only one, however, pursued a career in music: Son Waylon Albright Jennings, known professionally as Shooter Jennings. Meanwhile, his nephew, Whey Jennings, has been making a name for himself in country music. His most recent release, an EP titled "If It Wasn't for the Sinnin'," came out in 2022.
As the grandson of Waylon Jennings, Whey spent a lot of time with his grandfather and grandmother, singer Jessi Colter. According to one family story, as reported by CBN, little Whey was just 6 when the family was backstage at one of his grandfather's shows. While nobody was paying attention, he scurried up to the mic and started belting out a song. That cracked his grandfather up. "Wait for me, hoss," the country star reportedly joked.
Jennings has certainly experienced his ups and downs, including experiences with substance abuse and a subsequent rediscovery of his Christian faith. Through it all, music has remained a touchstone. "Music has always been inside me," he told CincyMusic. "From my childhood watching my grandfather to the music that was always around me. I really believe music has always been my calling."
Tatia Starkey, granddaughter of Ringo Starr
A big part of the untold truth of Ringo Starr is that the former Beatle is the father of three, who have given him several grandchildren. The first of those grandkids, Tatia Starkey (daughter of his oldest child, drummer Zak Starkey), has chosen music as a profession. Most notably, she's the singer and bass player for Belakiss, a U.K. band that achieved massive success in Japan. And when delving into the untold truth of Ringo Starr's look-alike granddaughter, you'll see that she's also played in another band, My Vitriol. Before embarking on a career in a rock band, 19-year-old Starkey was involved in a very different aspect of the entertainment business as an exotic dancer, part of a troupe dubbed the Narni Shakers that performed in U.K. nightclubs.
In 2026, she gave her grandfather the most precious gift imaginable when she gave birth to Starr's first great-grandchild. Stone Zakomo Low, whom she shares with partner Adam Low, made his arrival in August 2016.