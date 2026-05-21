5 Musicians Whose Grandkids Picked Up The Mic Where They Left Off

As the old saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. That's certainly been the case with numerous rock stars when their offspring followed in their footsteps to embrace the family business. And occasionally, it's happened with their grandchildren as well.

Of course, having a famous name can be both a blessing and a curse. Name recognition may open doors but inevitably invites comparisons to iconic relatives that few could ever live up to. Still, there have been success stories. Bob Dylan's son Jakob Dylan, for example, hit it big with the Wallflowers, while Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, has become one of rock's top drummers. Other examples of musicians who became just as famous as their rock star parents include Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang Van Halen and John Lennon's son Julian Lennon.

Yet whenever that phenomenon has extended to the next generation, with the grandchildren of music stars taking their own place in the spotlight, it's tough to deny that talent isn't hereditary. Sometimes bearing a striking resemblance to the forbears, these performers are keeping their familial traditions alive. From the granddaughter of a Beatle to the grandchildren of some country music legends, read on for a look at five musicians whose grandkids picked up the mic where they left off.