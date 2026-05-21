5 Hits From 1977 That Only The Boldest Boomers Dare To Sing At Karaoke

Who knew 1977 was such a solid year for karaoke songs with a high degree of technical difficulty? The hit songs from this rich 12-month span offer a diverse line-up of fun and exciting tunes to test the mettle of the strongest boomer-aged singers in your crew. Boomers picking out their favorite hits from 1977 could be in for a rough time, no matter how much they've belted along in their car or sung in the shower as the decades passed. Some of these karaoke picks rock hard, some groove mightily, and some soar to the heights, but every one is a certified expert-level banger.

We've chosen songs that charted in 1977 and pose a challenge either in pitch and range, vocal power, lyrical delivery, or a combination. It's a total grab bag filled with hard-to-cover treats that take your vocal cords into dangerous territory, following high bars set by pros like Ann Wilson, Freddie Mercury, and Steven Tyler. Only those with some technical know-how will rise to the occasion, and those who don't may be nursing a sore throat before the night is through. Best of luck to the boomers who dare attempt these five challenging hit songs that make 1977 a bit of a sing-along nightmare; only the strong will make it all the way through. If you're bold enough to give one of them a go, you might want to warm up a bit before you take the mic.