The 5 Most Popular Covers Of '70s Songs

Quite a few '70s songs literally changed the course of music. Arguably and probably the most fruitful and creatively explosive era in modern music history, the singers, bands, and groups of the 1970s provided the soundtrack for a generation as they wrote, recorded, and released one hard rock, arena rock, soul, reggae, and pop classic after another. Both the enduring superstars whose careers lasted to the present day, to the '70s musicians we completely forgot about, the decade gave us some of the most indelible tunes of all time.

It's a sign of a good song if it can be stripped of its often era-specific production techniques and overall vibe and remade anew by imaginative musicians from future generations. Many of the biggest hits of the '80s, '90s, and beyond are actually wildly rethought versions of hits from the '70s. Those beloved songs from long ago got new life later on, and they were just as successful on the charts and with award bodies like the Grammys — or even more so — as the originals they overshadowed, which were so great that they inspired those interpretations in the first place. Here are the five most popular cover versions of 1970s hits.