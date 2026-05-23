5 Hit Songs That Prove 1982 Was The Decade's Greatest Year For Women In Rock

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' cover of the Arrows' "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" earned Jett the acclaim she'd been striving for since she helped form the all-girl band the Runaways in the mid-'70s, when she was still a teenager. That band broke up in 1979, but Jett was far from done. She released the solo album "Bad Reputation" before putting together the Blackhearts as her backing band. After being rejected by 23 record companies, she refused to take no for an answer. Instead, she started her own label to release the album "I Love Rock 'n Roll" in 1981.

According to Jett's website, she and her longtime business partner sold albums out of their car, and because of her determination and grit, her fan base grew. Eventually, the titular song gained traction on the radio and took off on the mainstream charts beginning in February 1982, climbing all the way to No. 1 by March 20, where it stayed for seven weeks. Jett was vindicated, and it must have been gratifying proving all of those record companies wrong. Sticking it to the man is very rock 'n' roll, and Jett definitely did that with this song.

It was her biggest hit to date, but 1982 also saw two more songs from her debut album with the Blackhearts climb the charts: "Crimson and Clover" reached No. 7 and "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)" peaked at No. 20, making it a pretty stellar year for her. Interestingly, all three of Jett's songs that made the charts that year were covers. Whatever works.