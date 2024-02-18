Marilyn Manson Is Completely Unrecognizable In Real Life

If folks came across Marylin Manson for the first time nowadays, they might be forgiven for thinking that he's always looked like someone's glammed-up aunt poking through perfume at the local mall. In the '90s and early '00s, however, Manson made a very different first impression. Some folks thought he was horrifying, with his macabre, tattered, goth-industrial aesthetic, creepy contact lenses, craggy voice, and lots of big, toothy grins on stage. Others thought he was laughable. Yet others howled the standard "Satan! Satan!" declared of everyone from Alice Cooper to Elvis Presley.

Of course, there's always been a man under the mask and makeup (and sometimes wig) of Marylin Manson — a man born Brian Warner. Early childhood photos of Warner show a cute, bright-eyed kid with a bowl haircut. Teenage photos show a young man with a mullet who wouldn't have looked out place in a part-time job at RadioShack. Nowadays, Manson looks like anyone you might pass in the street and not notice — at least without makeup, outfits, jewelry, etc.

That being said, Manson is also one of those chameleonic people who looks completely different depending on hair style, facial hair, clothes, pose, and such. In some photos, he even resembles the edgelord of yore. But no matter what, you'd have difficulty connecting Brian Warner, the person, to Marylin Manson, the character, if you saw him in real life.