5 Rock Songs From 1955 That Sound Even Cooler Today

It may seem unbelievable that rock 'n' roll songs released more than seven decades ago can still appeal to modern listeners. But 1955 was an important year for rock 'n' roll, when musicians who would go on to be some of the most legendary names in the genre released groundbreaking work. Just a cursory look at what artists were putting out back in 1955 reveals that many of that year's hit songs have proven to be timeless — as these five specially selected tracks prove.

Stars like Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, and Little Richard all put out signature songs, which would become the inspiration for iconic artists of the 1960s and beyond. Not only were these tracks groundbreaking when they first appeared, but they have also gained kudos down the years for simply refusing to age, maintaining that manic, mischievous energy that first made them stand out to the record-buying public more than 70 years ago. Whereas other hits of the era may sound corny or dated, these have retained their edge — and their vintage production value has only given them an added degree of retro charm. So crank your stereo volume up as high as humanly possible, kick off your shoes, and prepare to rock out to the foundational moments of musical genius that sound even cooler today than when they were released way back in 1955.