5 Flop Folk Rock Songs That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations

Folk rock was and is one of the premier subgenres of rock 'n' roll and birthed a great number of excellent artists and songs since its breakout in the 1960s. Not everything it touched turned to gold, but some flops have found new life thanks to younger generations. A song could've flopped because its creator hadn't yet reached widespread appeal, it was disregarded by commercial charts, or it was buried behind other music on an established artist's work.

Regardless of their beginnings, each of these folk rock songs has found a new audience in younger generations, who have revived certain artists' careers as well as just individual tunes from revered folk rockers. Some tracks have taken off on streaming services, others have cultivated a community on social media, and some have gone all the way from flop to folk rock canon via placements in compilations or popular media. The songs in this list span across the many different styles of folk rock and include some artists who were revered in their heyday and some who weren't. Regardless, each following song is an undoubted success today.