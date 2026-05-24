5 Flop Folk Rock Songs That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations
Folk rock was and is one of the premier subgenres of rock 'n' roll and birthed a great number of excellent artists and songs since its breakout in the 1960s. Not everything it touched turned to gold, but some flops have found new life thanks to younger generations. A song could've flopped because its creator hadn't yet reached widespread appeal, it was disregarded by commercial charts, or it was buried behind other music on an established artist's work.
Regardless of their beginnings, each of these folk rock songs has found a new audience in younger generations, who have revived certain artists' careers as well as just individual tunes from revered folk rockers. Some tracks have taken off on streaming services, others have cultivated a community on social media, and some have gone all the way from flop to folk rock canon via placements in compilations or popular media. The songs in this list span across the many different styles of folk rock and include some artists who were revered in their heyday and some who weren't. Regardless, each following song is an undoubted success today.
Nick Drake — Pink Moon
Prior to recording his final record in 1972, Nick Drake had released two albums that didn't find success, prompting what was likely the end of his music career. Still, he turned in the short but haunting album "Pink Moon" before his death in 1974, which saw little-to-no success upon its release. But the LP, along with its title track, has helped transform Drake into a musician who became famous decades after his death. "Pink Moon" is a quick song, at only two minutes, and has a timeless, almost folktale-like feel — "I saw it written and I saw it say / Pink moon is on its way / And none of you stand so tall / Pink moon gonna get ye all" — like the song has been around for generations.
Instrumentally, it's gorgeous and lush, and Drake's tender vocals create an air of mystery and tranquility. Modern fans have agreed, and "Pink Moon" has become the most popular track in Drake's rediscovered catalog, racking up over 230 million streams on Spotify alone. It's an enchanting listen, and it's helped establish Nick Drake in the canon of folk rock for younger listeners, as his music now headlines popular compilations and playlists like "70s & 80s Acoustic" on Spotify among music legends like the Beatles and Bruce Springsteen.
Leonard Cohen — Death of a Ladies' Man
Though certainly more of a niche song than some of the others that have accumulated heavy streaming numbers, Leonard Cohen's 1977 "Death of a Ladies' Man" has found a bit of a cult fanbase among younger fans. The track is a nine-minute odyssey with some of Cohen's most electric production, a fusion of his unique poetry with an evolved sound of late '70s folk rock. Neither the album nor the song was particularly successful upon release, but the track has emerged as an anthem for younger folk and folk rock fans that are discovering the genre.
Much of Cohen's music has found light after his death in 2016, though "Death of a Ladies' Man" doesn't have really impressive streaming numbers compared to some of his hits, with only around 2.5 million. With that said, fans are engaging with the track on social media, using it not just as background audio but also almost as a call-out to other similarly inclined fans. The song has an excellent soundscape and a riveting story within, and though it has yet to turn into a near-charting hit, younger fans have revived the song as a prime example of Cohen's masterful songwriting.
Labi Siffre — Cannock Chase
Labi Siffre had a respectable career throughout the '70s and beyond but only really charted in his native U.K., without much pull in the United States. Though a couple of his early songs from his 1972 album "Crying Laughing Loving Lying" performed well, the track that's become one of his most recognized now never charted at all: "Cannock Chase." This earworm of a guitar track is full of nostalgic melodies and lyrics that pair with Siffre's sentimental vocals. It's an incredibly pretty arrangement, capturing most of what made folk rock so great.
Newer fans have agreed, and the song has been a key part of Siffre's revived career. At the time of writing, it's been streamed over 70 million times on Spotify, proving fans are really listening, but where it's made its mark most is through its placements in popular media. Most notably, the film "Sentimental Value," which won a 2026 Academy Award for best international feature, with "Cannock Chase" soundtracking the film's melancholy but heartwarming final scene. The song is truly excellent, and folk rock is certainly better off as younger fans have brought it into the light.
Joni Mitchell — California
Known for its iconic opening dulcimer riff, Joni Mitchell's "California" was never considered one of her biggest hits, or even a hit at all, but that status has completely turned around thanks to new fans. Released on her 1971 album "Blue," the song was relatively buried among the peaks of her early '70s career, though it's a bright and catchy tune that seems destined for commercial acclaim. Capturing an American homesickness, "California" is a love letter to its titular state and is full of Mitchell's one-of-a-kind vocals.
Now arguably Mitchell's most popular songs, "California" has been streamed nearly 100 million times and is an essential '70s folk rock track. Much of this success is built from the track's popularity on social media, with covers of the track going consistently viral, whether they're performed by a famous actress like Amanda Seyfried or a random user. The tune has also been sampled in another viral Gen Z hit, "Tonight," by girlsweetvoiced. These factors have turned "California" into an essential folk rock standout, despite the fact that it was largely forgotten upon release.
Led Zeppelin — Going to California
This Led Zeppelin track was actually inspired by the previous Joni Mitchell entry, and it's gone down since as an even more essential folk rock classic. The British band wasn't primarily known for folk rock, but dabbled in it on its untitled album, dubbed "Led Zeppelin IV," in 1971. The now-standout track "Going to California" didn't receive notable commercial success at the time of its release, perhaps partly due to being outshined by the rock 'n' roll classic "Stairway to Heaven."
"Going to California" is a beautiful arrangement, though, filled with longing, sentimental vocals, and a capturing of nostalgia that few other songs have achieved. More than 50 years later, it's become a staple and one of Led Zeppelin's most popular tracks, with over 311 million streams on Spotify alone at the time of writing. The song is one of folk rock's best, blending the soft acoustic playing and moving vocal performance needed for a successful hit of the genre. Why it flopped at the time doesn't make perfect sense, but any recent fans of the tune have younger generations to thank for bringing back this legendary song.