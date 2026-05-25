5 Flop Disco Songs That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations

Some of the best and most important disco songs of the late 1970s or thereabouts were commercial duds when they were initially released, but later generations would save them from obscurity and elevate those tunes to classic status. For whatever reason, certain songs that, from a contemporary perspective, sound like bona fide disco hits — with their propulsive beats, ecstatic melodies, jittery strings, and loud horns — just couldn't get many people out onto the dance floor or into the record stores back in the golden age of disco. Instead, they were slow-burners, taking years or even decades to become hits, and in new and indirect ways. Such disco gems inspired other musicians, have been covered and sampled frequently, and appear on numerous movie and TV show soundtracks. Did they ever make it to the upper reaches of the Hot 100, or onto the pop chart at all? They didn't, but that doesn't matter in the long run.

Here are five also-rans from the disco boom that would eventually find the credit and attention they were due, from latter-day, too-young-for-disco audiences that saw something special.