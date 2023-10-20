What Happened To Milli Vanilli's Producer, Frank Farian?

The music of the late '80s pop duo Milli Vanilli isn't perhaps the most timeless oeuvre of the era, though their hits still have an audience of millions on YouTube and Spotify. However, as a new documentary series on Paramount+ reminds us, Milli Vanilli is remembered for a far more dubious reason. As AllMusic reports, the duo was the creation of Frank Farian, a failed German pop singer turned songwriter-producer, who had previously made a fortune in the late '70s and early '80s with the group Boney M. Despite Farian providing almost all of the male vocal parts in Boney M's music, he recruited a group of dancers and backing singers to front the band during live performances, with the performers lip-syncing to the music in a way that suggested they were the primary vocalists.

After Boney M split in 1986, Farian looked for another project, which became Milli Vanilli, a dance-pop outfit fronted by the handsome duo of German dancer Rob Pilatus and Frenchman Fab Morvan. With hits including "Girl You Know It's True," which sold 7 million copies in the U.S., the group became immensely popular and critically acclaimed, securing a Grammy award in 1990 for Best New Artist. But when it was revealed that Farian had recruited unknown vocalists to perform on the records and that Pilatus and Morvan didn't sing at all either live or on record, it became one of the biggest scandals in pop music history, with the duo being stripped of their Grammy and becoming a laughing stock. It was a mighty fall for the two faces of the group, but Farian himself escaped from the furor unscathed.