Cat Stevens' Best-Charting Single In 1972 Was Originally Just 40 Seconds Long

Before he set out to record "Teaser and the Firecat," Cat Stevens was lacking in material until he discovered "Morning Has Broken," a hymn written by English author and poet Eleanor Farjeon in 1931 to "Bunessan," a Gaelic melody from the 1880s. "It was quite a traditional song sung in the church, and I just did my own arrangement," Stevens told Billboard. "I fell in love with the melody and the words."

The key figure in transforming "Morning Has Broken" was Rick Wakeman, part of the band Yes, with whom the keyboardist would record albums that defined prog rock. Wakeman would flee his band to play keyboards with other mega-successful artists, but he was in the studio complex when Stevens was trying to record "Morning Has Broken." Stevens asked for some piano pizazz, but he'd need more than that. "He said, the only problem is it's only 40 seconds long, which is a bit short for a single," Wakeman recalled at a speaking engagement in 2019.

Wakeman suggested that Stevens reprise the first verse and then repeatedly use Wakeman's majestic piano intro throughout, along with multiple key changes. "Cat Stevens stuck his vocals on the top and that was it," Wakeman said. The official running time of "Morning Has Broken": three minutes and 10 seconds. That was plenty for a single, and it hit the Top 10 in the U.S. and the U.K.