5 Classic Rock Songs From 1984 That Prove It Was The Decade's Best Summer For Music

The star-studded 1980s were full of excellent classic rock, but when it comes to what fans were playing all summer long, there's no competition for the exceptional highs of 1984. The perfect summer music, at least when it comes to classic rock, first needs to have the undeniable atmosphere of a windows-down, volume-up hit. Songs also need to be popular enough to really capture the moment; as great as many forgotten songs and deep cuts of '84 were, only the top hits of the time were able to unite fans in a singular moment.

1984 was home to all manner of great music, with releases from bands like Queen, Iron Maiden, the Pretenders, Metallica, U2, and much more, but what sets apart the songs of this list is their perfect match to a picturesque summer aesthetic, turning many of these songs into instant classics. We'll hear from the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Prince in some of their iconic hits, and these songs across all types of classic rock 'n' roll will prove that no other summer of the 1980s had the same level of tunes as '84.