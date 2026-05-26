5 Classic Rock Songs From 1984 That Prove It Was The Decade's Best Summer For Music
The star-studded 1980s were full of excellent classic rock, but when it comes to what fans were playing all summer long, there's no competition for the exceptional highs of 1984. The perfect summer music, at least when it comes to classic rock, first needs to have the undeniable atmosphere of a windows-down, volume-up hit. Songs also need to be popular enough to really capture the moment; as great as many forgotten songs and deep cuts of '84 were, only the top hits of the time were able to unite fans in a singular moment.
1984 was home to all manner of great music, with releases from bands like Queen, Iron Maiden, the Pretenders, Metallica, U2, and much more, but what sets apart the songs of this list is their perfect match to a picturesque summer aesthetic, turning many of these songs into instant classics. We'll hear from the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Prince in some of their iconic hits, and these songs across all types of classic rock 'n' roll will prove that no other summer of the 1980s had the same level of tunes as '84.
Van Halen — Jump
The only No. 1 hit from Van Halen, "Jump," was one of the exemplary hits that dominated the summer of 1984. Released on the album "1984" near the beginning of the year, this synth rock song that originated from a dark joke has since become one of the most mainstream tracks from Van Halen. Its opening melody, which leads throughout the song, is one of the most iconic in classic rock.
Filled with epic instrumental breaks and synth and guitar solos, "Jump" makes the most of its four-minute runtime, with its high energy setting the track clearly among the best summer songs of 1984. It may have been played into oblivion, but at least in the year it dominated, "Jump" was popular for a reason, dominating the charts and the hearts of fans alike. It has a magic to it, and it just feels like summer: operating as a one-of-a-kind escape into this stellar year full of rock 'n' roll hits.
Bruce Springsteen — Dancing in the Dark
Released as a single in May of '84, just as summer was beginning, this Bruce Springsteen classic was among the many hits of "Born in the U.S.A," the album that would vault the Boss' career into complete '80s stardom. "Dancing in the Dark" would peak at No. 2 in late June as the foremost hit of this classic album. This tune was made for the summer it thrived in, nearly picture-perfect in both its sound and subject matter. "Dancing in the Dark" is fit for any avenue of a picture-perfect summer, with its high vocal energy, driving synths, and catchy melodies feeling applicable for a late night drive, a party with friends, or a solo traipse around the house.
It gets the most out of its four-minute runtime, and its rousing chorus — "You can't start a fire / You can't start a fire without a spark / This gun's for hire / Even if we're just dancing in the dark" latches on to any ear. "Dancing in the Dark" is nearly infinitely replayable, and it represents the supreme takeover that Springsteen had in '84 and beyond. It's hard to beat, and is certainly one of the best songs '84 had to offer.
Prince — When Doves Cry
"When Doves Cry" was impossible to miss across the summer of '84. As the lead single to the album "Purple Rain," this hit entered the charts in June and took hold of the No. 1 spot for an incredible five weeks during the summer. It's a unique sounding pop song, blending the many faces of Prince and his backing band, the Revolution, into an exceptionally '80s sound that features many of the best parts of the decade.
"When Doves Cry" has the versatility of a bright summer day or a muggy summer night, making it playable for any occasion, and the iconic singer's voice shines over guitars and a stomping groove. Whether you spin the shortened single cut or the lengthy six-minute full version, it's hard to deny the power of this No. 1 hit. No one did it quite like Prince, and this unique hit charmed the listeners of '84 and beyond, remaining a classic to this day.
Phil Collins — Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)
Phil Collins, a hit machine across the 1980s, released this dynamic ballad in spring, but the song's power turned it into a hit all summer long. "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" peaked in April, spending three weeks in the top spot in the U.S., and remained an inescapable song from June and onward. The song was one of seven No. 1 hits for Collins across the 1980s, and the ballad's grandeur enchanted listeners thanks to Collins' powerful voice and his knack for relatable songwriting.
"Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" begins slowly, but builds into a starry and cinematic record, full of yearning vocals and a tension building chord progression that keeps the song flowing to each of its parts. Collins becomes more vocally passionate as the song continues, and his delivery of the chorus — "So, take a look at me now / Well, there's just an empty space / And there's nothin' left here to remind me / Just the memory of your face" — is expert and satisfying. This hit, one of Collins' best, is further evidence of the versatility of 1984's stellar hits.
Bryan Adams — Summer of '69
It's hard to talk about summer-themed rock 'n' roll without mentioning this classic tune, which was released in 1984 on Bryan Adams' fourth album, "Reckless." Though "Summer of '69" calls back to another era, it captures all the features that made the music of '84 so great, especially when it came to rousing guitar music. The song blends grand pop rock backing sounds with pretty harmonies and lead melodies, all brought together with a built in nostalgia that's kept the song relevant since.
"Summer of '69" delivers on all aspects sonically, with a sound that is, intentionally, perfectly suited for summer listening and reminiscing alike. Vocally, the song is outstanding, with Adams' voice delivering memorable line after memorable line. Its memorable opening sets the stage excellently for the memory-flooded lyrics of the rest of the track — "I got my first real six-string / Bought it at the Five and Dime / Played it 'til my fingers bled / Was the summer of '69" — which are brought home by its sentimental chorus: "And if I had the choice / Yeah, I'd always wanna be there / Those were the best days of my life."