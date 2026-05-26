It would take nearly 20 years, and the involvement of '80s rocker Billy Idol at the peak of his powers, to take the hard-charging and ultra-catchy rock classic "Mony Mony" to the top of the Billboard pop chart. Idol's lively and transformative but still faithful cover of the 1968 hit by Tommy James and the Shondells would mark the only time the sneering pop-punk icon would reach No. 1.

After songwriter Ritchie Cordell penned the group's top-five hit "I Think We're Alone Now," Tommy James and the Shondells brought him back to write a gritty, messy, and rollicking rock song that would appeal to U.K. listeners. Cordell wanted to compose something built on a female name, but struggling for ideas, he took a suggestion from James (an iconic musician who is surprisingly poor). James offered "Mony," which he grabbed from the MONY, or Mutual of New York, sign he'd seen on the insurance company's headquarters.

Cordell's "Mony Mony" was undeniably catchy, and it got the job done, ascending to No. 1 on the U.K. pop chart in 1968. Back in the U.S., it couldn't manage to completely climb the Hot 100 — at least not at first. With a cover that's possibly better than the original version, Idol took "Mony Mony" all the way.