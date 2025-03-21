The Hidden Truth Of Billy Idol

The first band that the man who would eventually be known as Billy Idol loved: the Beatles, when he was 6 years old. In his early 20s, punk broke in the U.K., and Idol so adored the Sex Pistols that he joined its raucous, active fan club known as the Bromley Contingent, which followed the band around the country attending its concerts. Idol met the two founding members of alternative rock band Siouxsie and the Banshees in the Bromley Contingent, but none of these musicians would fully copy the look and sound of the first wave of punk bands. "We were saying the opposite to the Clash and the Pistols. They were singing, 'No Elvis, Beatles, or the Rolling Stones,' but we were honest about what we liked," Idol told The Telegraph about his first successful band, Generation X. "The truth was, we were all building our music on the Beatles and the Stones."

While marketed as punks, Generation X was palatable enough to mainstream audiences to warrant an appearance on British television's "Top of the Pops." In 1979, Generation X hit No. 11 on the U.K. pop chart with "King Rocker." Wishing to avoid political themes entirely in their music, Idol and bandmate Tony James wrote the song as a debate about who was better, Elvis Presley or the Beatles. By the end of the year, Generation X had splintered, and Idol began thinking about a solo career.