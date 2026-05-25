When These Famous Parent-Child Duos Came Together For Music, The Results Were Pure Magic
There's something incredibly touching about famous artists showing their parental side and creating music with their children. Sometimes these collaborations can be truly magical, as when Frank Sinatra and his daughter Nancy Sinatra got together in 1967 for their rendition of "Somethin' Stupid," in which Nancy is an equal match to her famous father. Other collaborations hit harder and can be drenched in heartfelt emotion, even if some critics and fans don't think they're technically strong, as was the case when Ozzy Osbourne performed with his daughter, Kelly Osbourne.
These five parent-child duos range from the deeply emotional to the masterful, and in some cases, both, as with the duet between singer Natalie Cole and her father, the famed crooner Nat King Cole, which took place from beyond the grave in 1991. Whether it's cutting-edge technology bringing voices together, a final duet with an ailing legend, or a father-son instrumental at a live concert, these sonic reunions didn't just work on a technical and emotional level — they were enchanting.
Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne — Changes
In 2003, the reality TV show "The Osbournes" was a huge hit, Ozzy Osbourne was recovering from a devastating quad bike accident that left him hospitalized, and his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, was making a go of it as a singer in her own right. All these things came together to turn a reworked version of Black Sabbath's "Changes" into a chart-topper. The original song was about the breakup of a marriage, but Ozzy and Kelly retooled the lyrics to make it about the changing relationship between a father and daughter over time. The song appeared on Kelly's 2003 album of the same name.
Some people felt their version was lacking compared to the original, whether it was Kelly's vocals not being quite able to match her father's or the changed lyrics. Still, the song had plenty of fans, and it's hard not to feel the bond Ozzy and Kelly shared through music. Hearing it now, after the heartbreaking death of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne in July 2025, the song has an even deeper emotionality. Following her father's death, Kelly referenced lyrics from "Changes" on Instagram: "I feel unhappy, I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had," she wrote (via NME).
Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole — Unforgettable
In 1991, Natalie Cole collaborated with her father, Nat King Cole, on a version of his signature tune "Unforgettable" that was groundbreaking, swept the Grammys, and became a top-20 hit. And it came some 26 years after Nat King Cole's tragic death in 1965, when he died from lung cancer at 45. Natalie never had the chance to record with her father before his death — she was only 15 when he died — but thanks to studio technology, she eventually got the chance. By that time, Natalie already had her own very successful pop career and had decided to record an album of songs connected with her father, called "Unforgettable... With Love."
With the duet "Unforgettable" as the title track, the album topped the Billboard 200 for five weeks and won album of the year at the 1992 Grammy Awards, among other accolades. The song may not have the same kind of emotional interplay between father and daughter as possible with both artists recording together, but it makes up for this with gorgeous vocals and their seamless integration into a lush recording, which breaks the boundaries of time and space to bring father and daughter together again in a sonic masterpiece.
Johnny Cash and Rosanne Cash — September When It Comes
Rosanne Cash wrote the lyrics for "September When It Comes" with her father Johnny Cash in mind, long before she ended up doing a duet with him in 2003. "You start thinking about losing your parents and what you didn't get and what maybe you'll never get and living with the unresolved," Rosanne recalled in Anthony DeCurtis' "In Other Words: Artists Talk About Life and Work." Her husband, John Leventhal, wrote the music to the song and encouraged Rosanne to record it with her ailing father.
The song is highly personal, a journey across the years, with glimpses of Rosanne's life and the reckoning with the inevitability of her father's end. While Johnny Cash and his daughter, Rosanne, from his first wife, Vivian Liberto, had recorded together before, this was by far the most intimate collaboration. A frail Johnny sings touching lyrics like: "I cannot move a mountain now / I can no longer run / I cannot be who I was then / In a way, I never was."
While Johnny's voice is thinner than it was in his prime, it only deepens the meaning of the words he sings. It's one of the unsung father-daughter collaborations in music and a beautifully heartrending song about the parent-child relationship, recorded just six months before his death in September 2003.
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen — 316
While guitar god Eddie Van Halen never recorded his instrumental "316" with his son Wolfgang Van Halen, during Van Halen's 2004 reunion tour with Sammy Hagar as lead singer, they performed it together on several occasions. They traded guitar licks and sweet looks — you could clearly see Eddie's love and parental pride during these moments. At the time, Wolfgang was only 13, but was already demonstrating his patrilineal guitar talent. Two years later, at 15, Wolfgang joined Van Halen (with David Lee Roth back as lead singer) as its bassist, and later recorded with his father and the rest of the band for 2012's Van Halen album "A Different Kind of Truth."
The fact that Eddie chose "316," which featured on the band's 1991 album "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge," for their duet is telling. Eddie began playing around with the tune before Wolfgang was born, dedicated the song to his son and then-wife Valerie Bertinelli, and titled it for Wolfgang's birth date, March 16. With that in mind, it's an even more emotional experience to watch their musical interplay. Following Eddie's death in 2020 from a stroke after several bouts of cancer, Wolfgang chose "316" to walk down the aisle at his wedding to Andraia Allsop three years later, showing just how deep his connection to the song went.
Frank Sinatra and Nancy Sinatra — Somethin' Stupid
Nancy Sinatra had already forged her own musical path in the world of pop with her hit "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" a year before she teamed up with her famous father to record a song. As the firstborn of Frank Sinatra's first marriage to Nancy Barbato, Nancy Sinatra initially struggled in the large shadow cast by her crooner father. In 1967, Nancy brought "Somethin' Stupid," written by C. Carson Parks, to her father, who loved it. The song is a romantic ballad about the ins and outs of romance and trying to find the right words to express your true feelings.
Reprise Records initially didn't like the idea of a father and daughter singing a love song, but Frank knew his stuff. The combination of Frank's traditional singing style and his daughter's more modern pop-inflected delivery, all with a slight Western feel, worked well together in this song. The song shot up the charts, staying at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 for four weeks. It was the first and only father-daughter tune to do so and was Frank's last No. 1 hit.