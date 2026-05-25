When These Famous Parent-Child Duos Came Together For Music, The Results Were Pure Magic

Rosanne Cash wrote the lyrics for "September When It Comes" with her father Johnny Cash in mind, long before she ended up doing a duet with him in 2003. "You start thinking about losing your parents and what you didn't get and what maybe you'll never get and living with the unresolved," Rosanne recalled in Anthony DeCurtis' "In Other Words: Artists Talk About Life and Work." Her husband, John Leventhal, wrote the music to the song and encouraged Rosanne to record it with her ailing father.

The song is highly personal, a journey across the years, with glimpses of Rosanne's life and the reckoning with the inevitability of her father's end. While Johnny Cash and his daughter, Rosanne, from his first wife, Vivian Liberto, had recorded together before, this was by far the most intimate collaboration. A frail Johnny sings touching lyrics like: "I cannot move a mountain now / I can no longer run / I cannot be who I was then / In a way, I never was."

While Johnny's voice is thinner than it was in his prime, it only deepens the meaning of the words he sings. It's one of the unsung father-daughter collaborations in music and a beautifully heartrending song about the parent-child relationship, recorded just six months before his death in September 2003.