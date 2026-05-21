Musicians You Didn't Know Were Romantically Involved When They Recorded These Classic Duets

Some of the most famous duets in music history became so successful because the singers believably sold the song's inherent romantic chemistry — which wasn't so hard to do, it seems, because they'd already coupled up before they recorded. Of course, that's not always the case. The biggest and best love duets are flowery and profuse expressions of devotion, romance, and obsession, and it takes professional musicians to make them work. Singers are actors who can bring out the passions and feelings in a song without actually experiencing any of them with regard to their duet partner.

But as mentioned, sometimes those duets capture real love, or at least affection and infatuation, and they're an encapsulation of two musicians who are actually into each other and really mean what they're singing. For various reasons, it behooved the parties to keep that real-life connection secret, but eventually, the truth came out: That love song was built on experience. Here are a few well-known duets performed by singers that you maybe didn't know were amorously involved when they headed into the studio.