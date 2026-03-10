The odds of becoming successful in the world of music are astronomically low. For every group that hits the big time, there are thousands of unknown acts slogging away in small clubs that will never experience the dizzying heights of rock stardom. Those that do make it to the top often have a mysterious musical alchemy in which the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Within that equation, though, it's impossible to ignore the importance of a band's frontman or frontwoman in its eventual success. This is far more than just the ability to hold a note but a combination of a distinctive voice, a winning personality, and charisma to spare.

Yet despite the undeniably challenging chances of success, many of those who do achieve it have demonstrated a disturbing tendency to part ways with the singer who's been at the forefront of all that success. Whether this comes from artistic differences, personality conflicts, or a singer's belief that the grass will be greener as a solo act, these splits are far from an isolated phenomenon. When it happens, it hasn't always gone well for the band members who've been left behind. Read on and it will be clear that these band members saw their careers go downhill after their lead singer abandoned them to go solo.