In 1970, Cat Stevens' Wild World Inspired This Genre-Busting Cover — And It's A Classic

Cat Stevens' "Wild World" is arguably his most well-known song, but in 1970, Jimmy Cliff put out a reggae version of the track as a single ahead of Stevens' release. As the story goes, Cliff heard Stevens' (who now goes by Yusef/Cat Stevens) early demo of "Wild World" while Stevens was putting together his album "Tea for the Tillerman," and he knew instantly that he wanted to record it.

Cliff was born in 1944 and raised in Jamaica, where he heard the ska music on the radio that sparked his desire to become a musician. He had a local hit with "Hurricane Hattie," but to have the kind of career he wanted, he realized he had to move to London where there was a robust music scene, and in 1965, he did so. Cliff and English singer/songwriter Stevens were on the same label, Island Records, and a publisher played the demo of "Wild World" to Cliff.

Stevens had already released a few records by 1970, and Cliff told Mojo, "I felt an affinity with Cat Stevens. They tried to market him as a rock act and, like me, he was more than that ..." Cliff said after hearing the "Wild World" demo in 1970, he "loved it right away," and he reached out to Stevens, who was not only gracious about it, but even wanted to help Cliff record it. They got to work the very next day.