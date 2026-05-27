Bob Dylan Quotes On Music Every True Fan Will Appreciate

Bob Dylan once called himself "a poet first and a musician second," as The Spokesman-Review quotes. The Nobel Prize-winning singer-songwriter, whose work led the mid-60s folk rock boom, didn't just woo listeners with deftly crafted poetic insights when singing, though, but also when speaking. Time and again in interviews, he seems to speak for true music fans everywhere.

Unsurprisingly, interviewers often ask Dylan about music and songwriting. Equally unsurprisingly, Dylan's answers are often as obscure and meandering as they are blunt and unflappable. The same goes for his lyrics. We've got the totally on-the-nose "Come senators, congressmen, please heed the call / Don't stand in the doorway, don't block up the hall" from 1964's "The Times They Are a-Changin'" (one of his best songs beyond "Blowin' in the Wind"). Now compare that to the impenetrable "Inside the museums, Infinity goes up on trial / Voices echo, 'This is what salvation must be like after a while'" from 1966's "Visions of Johanna" (a song that captures the poetic soul of folk rock). Such nigh-mystical phrasing only adds to the credence and weight behind Dylan's words about songcraft.

And indeed, Dylan really did and does understand songcraft and what makes music matter. Whether it's his assertion that "nobody that's going to kill traditional music" from a 1966 Playboy interview on Interferenza or talking about how important one's physical environment is to experiencing and creating music, he knows what makes his craft special. Here are some of Dylan's best quotes that music fans will appreciate.