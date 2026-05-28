5 Songs That Prove 1985 Was The Decade's Best Year For High School Hits

If you were a teen in the '80s, you know better than anyone that 1985 was the best year for high school hit songs, tunes that locked in the soul of a generation trying to define themselves. Caught between boomer parents and millennial siblings, Gen X adolescents craved understanding and authenticity and found a voice in post-new wave rock, edgy new pop sounds, and John Hughes soundtracks that sewed it all up into one messily honest package of sonic bliss.

We tapped our memory bank to determine which songs gave 1985 its uncanny knack for summing up the social, emotional, and cultural tone of mid-'80s high schoolers. An anthem like "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds is a mainstay in the memories of anyone hitting high school that year, while "Take on Me" by A-ha added a splash of upbeat Euro-pop that taxed the decade's awkward, kicky dance moves. With an aspirational mega-work like "We Are the World" by USA for Africa and socio-political explorations like "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears for Fears, this set encapsulates the complexities faced by high schoolers in the '80s without pandering or condescension. Each song on this list is the real deal.