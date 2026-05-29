'60s Rock Icons Who Walked Away From Their Careers

The following article contains mentions of addiction and mental illness.

Given the legendary status of so many 1960s rockers, it's hard to imagine why some of them would want to leave it all behind. Who doesn't want the glory, the artistry, and the financial satisfaction of making it big, after all? But therein lies the problem. With all of the benefits can come tremendous pressures, whether it comes in the form of artistic frustration, a variety of mind- and behavior-altering substances, or the terrible sinking feeling you get as your latest album flops straight onto its face in front of disappointed critics and fans. No wonder, then, that some of the greats of this era decided to make a break for it.

Some left the music industry almost entirely, like Pink Floyd's notoriously uneven Syd Barrett, who went from being the band's creative powerhouse to living quietly in Cambridge, England. Others made an honest effort to keep going but ultimately had to call it. Grace Slick overcame addiction and even helped revived Jefferson Starship, only to step back once the band's attempted comeback floundered. She was hardly alone, as other rockers from her heyday likewise found their lives taking them on paths that led away from the stage.