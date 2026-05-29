'70s Bands Whose Original Members Are All Still With Us In 2026

The 1970s were the height of the classic rock era, but with this time now five decades in the past, there's an ever-decreasing number of bands wherein every member of its most successful lineup still walks and rocks the earth. After all, a lot of time has gone by. That tends to be a more exacting killer than even the rough and rowdy rock 'n' roll lifestyle that brought many of these musicians into legendary status just as their loud, heavy, and hard-rocking arena-filling hits did.

As of 2026, not very many of the 1970s' biggest bands are even active concerns anymore. And if they are, they're certainly not hitting the road or the recording studio with the same lineup they did in their 1970s heyday, let alone their original roster. Some of the decade's greatest groups have no original members left in them, but they soldier on regardless, more of a brand than a band. The musicians who made them wildly successful household names can stay at home, count their money, and look at their platinum record awards. Here are some bands that found fame and hit their stride in the '70s — and all of their members remain alive in 2026.