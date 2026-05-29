'70s Bands Whose Original Members Are All Still With Us In 2026
The 1970s were the height of the classic rock era, but with this time now five decades in the past, there's an ever-decreasing number of bands wherein every member of its most successful lineup still walks and rocks the earth. After all, a lot of time has gone by. That tends to be a more exacting killer than even the rough and rowdy rock 'n' roll lifestyle that brought many of these musicians into legendary status just as their loud, heavy, and hard-rocking arena-filling hits did.
As of 2026, not very many of the 1970s' biggest bands are even active concerns anymore. And if they are, they're certainly not hitting the road or the recording studio with the same lineup they did in their 1970s heyday, let alone their original roster. Some of the decade's greatest groups have no original members left in them, but they soldier on regardless, more of a brand than a band. The musicians who made them wildly successful household names can stay at home, count their money, and look at their platinum record awards. Here are some bands that found fame and hit their stride in the '70s — and all of their members remain alive in 2026.
Heart
The first lasting Heart lineup solidified in 1974, once prior bandmates Roger Fisher and Steve Fossen joined up with the formidably skilled Wilson sisters: singer Ann and guitarist Nancy. Along with Howard Leese and Mike Derosier, that's the six-person crew that played on Heart's four '70s hard rock albums (including "Dreamboat Annie" and "Little Queen") before lineup changes and an evolving sound took hold. Only Ann and Nancy Wilson remain from that mid-'70s lineup in 2026, but all six musicians are still around.
Grand Funk Railroad
Of the 10 albums that Grand Funk Railroad (or later on, Grand Funk) knocked out from 1969 to 1974, all went at least gold. And the band took two singles to No. 1: A remake of the '60s classic "The Loco-Motion" and the original "We're An American Band." This group was massive, and it got a lot of noise out of its core three-person lineup of Mark Farner, Don Brewer, and Mel Schacher, then added Craig Frost (on keyboards) in 1972. All four of those now 70-something Grand Funk Railroad members are still chugging along in 2026, and Brewer and Schacher are still keeping the band alive and touring.
Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick brought the high-energy power pop into the world's arenas in the late 1970s and early 1980s, sending hits like "I Want You to Want Me" and "Surrender" into the classic rock canon. The band was created in 1973 with vocalist Randy "Xeno" Hogan, guitarist Rick Nielsen, bassist Tom Petersson, and drummer Bun E. Carlos. Hogan didn't last long, and he was soon replaced with Robin Zander. That permutation would remain consistent until 2010: That year, Cheap Trick dismissed Carlos, which launched a lengthy legal dispute. As of 2026, with Nielsen's son Daxx on drums, Cheap Trick still tours with almost all of its core '70s lineup.
Elvis Costello and the Attractions
A critical darling at the forefront of late '70s post-punk and new wave, Elvis Costello put together the Attractions after recording his debut album. The group remained intact through 11 albums produced and released between 1978 and 1996. The four musicians reunited for 2021's "Spanish Model," a bookending, Spanish-language remake of the first Attractions collaboration, "This Year's Model." Appearing on both LPs were Costello and all his Attractions: bass player Bruce Thomas, drummer Pete Thomas, and keyboardist Steve Niece.
The Police
Before this power trio launched the solo career of bassist and singer Sting, the Police generated a long string of spooky and edgy hits in the late '70s and beyond, like "Roxanne" and "Message in a Bottle." The end was near by 1984, but Sting reunited with guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland for a 2007-2008 tour. As of 2026, though, all are mired in litigation over the lucrative songwriting credits to the Police's "Every Breath You Take," an '80s classic rock song worth a head-turning amount of money. Every member — Sting, Summers, and Copeland — is still breathing.
Talking Heads
"Talking Heads: 77" marked the beginning for the artsy, influential alternative rock band known for quirky hits like "Once in a Lifetime" and "Burning Down the House." It all came to an end in 1991, although the band members stayed cordial enough to reunite briefly for the group's 2002 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. And in 2024, they appeared together at a 40th anniversary showing of the Talking Heads concert film "Stop Making Sense." Frontman David Byrne is still making music and performance art pieces, guitarist Jerry Harrison produces, and drummer Chris Frantz and bassist Tina Weymouth remain married and active with their group Tom Tom Club.
Abba
By 1981, the two married couples that comprised Abba, the globally popular Swedish dance-pop foursome, had all divorced. Soon after, Abba split up. About 40 years later, all of the band members reunited for the studio album "Voyage" and to give their blessing to a virtual reality Abba concert exhibit in London. Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad all showed up, the same lineup from back in 1974, when Abba became famous virtually instantly when it won the Eurovision Song Contest with "Waterloo."