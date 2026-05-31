5 Hits That Prove 1976 Was The Decade's Best Year For Breakup Songs

"Go Your Own Way" is one of those breakup songs that will get every boomer mad again — and for good reason. Lindsey Buckingham's sharp, intense take on his breakup with bandmate Stevie Nicks seethes with emotional tension that can only come from the loss of an epic love. The song was released in December 1976 and hit No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in March 1977, just a month after the band's legendary album "Rumours" dropped.

You feel how personal "Go Your Own Way" is the moment it starts, with the lyrics "Loving you isn't the right thing to do" introducing Buckingham's side of the story with the subtlety of a knife. The song paints a picture of aggravated resentment as Buckingham sings about giving someone the world only to have them reject it. Anyone who has ever felt scorned by an ex-lover can relate to his words and identify with the yearning disdain in his voice.

"Go Your Own Way" became one of Fleetwood Mac's most successful songs, but it's far from the only breakup track on "Rumours." Nicks penned several songs about her breakup with Buckingham, including "Dreams," a calm-yet-poignant tune that lays out Nicks' side of the story in the wake of "Go Your Own Way." "Dreams" is one of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, and "Rumours" gained notoriety as an iconic album fueled by interpersonal turmoil ... but at least it made for good rock 'n' roll.