In 1969, Bob Dylan Wrote A Masterful Song That Artists Lined Up To Cover

While it may not be one of Bob Dylan's more underrated tunes, having been covered by 50 artists, "Lay Lady Lay" is one of his most off-brand tracks. Unlike so many of the thought-provoking songs Dylan has written about injustice and times a' changin', this little ditty originated as a commissioned song for the film "Midnight Cowboy." However, the song wasn't ready by the deadline and never made it into the film, so Dylan instead released it as a single ahead of putting it out on his 1969 album, "Nashville Skyline."

The other thing that makes "Lay Lady Lay" different than your usual Dylan fare is the way he sings. If you didn't know it was a Bob Dylan song, you might not recognize it as one just by hearing it. Plus, it has a pedal steel guitar, bongos, and cowbells. The elements of the song combine to produce a captivating sound that most people liked more than Dylan seemed to. According to the Financial Times, Dylan said, "I never ... thought it was representative of anything I do."

In 1969, "Lay Lady Lay" went to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has been covered by a multitude of other artists from the Byrds to the Flaming Lips, each putting their own unique spin on the song about wanting the object of their desire to stay and lie across their big brass bed.