5 Signs From 2026 That Prove Classic Rock Will Never Die

How many times have we heard "rock is dead"? It seems like every generation bemoans the death of real music, even the death of fundamental human artistry. Thankfully, none of those things have happened yet, no matter that rock's position within popular culture has obviously changed since classic rock's "golden era" (1964 to 1982). Still, signs remain in 2026 that rock is not only still kicking and screaming, but will never die.

Even without digging into specifics, Spotify (the largest music streamer by far) paints a clear portrait of classic rock's enduring power. Queen's got 54 million monthly listeners (No. 57 in the entire world), Fleetwood Mac has 52 million, the Beatles have nearly 36 million, and so forth. Eight out of Queen's top 10 Spotify songs have breached 1 billion listens, with "Bohemian Rhapsody" topping 3 billion. It isn't all older people listening, either. Per SQ Magazine, 47% of Spotify users are under 35.

But it isn't all about digital listens. 2026 has been, and will be, full of specific moments that depict the depth of meaning that classic rock still has for the public. The Eagles, for instance, continued extending their sold-out run of shows at the landmark Sphere venue in Las Vegas. Vinyl sales are on the rise, too, with 41% of them coming from classic rock outfits. "The Dark Side of the Moon" accounts for some of those sales as it approaches its 1,000th week on the Billboard 200. More music from classic rock musicians is on the way, as well, aside from Robert Plant reprising a Led Zeppelin classic on TV.