5 Songs That Prove 1994 Was The Decade's Best Year For College Hits

Along with intellectual horizons, musical tastes tend to evolve and expand during the college years. If you went to school in the '90s, your CD binder no doubt swelled with iconic choices. But in a decade defined by musical invention, we think 1994 stands out as the best year for music that was popular on campus. Anyone listening to these five college hits from the year that Kurt Cobain died and Lollapalooza turned four will agree. Across rock genres — from indie and alternative to industrial, psychedelic, and folk — you can hear a creative groundswell.

On Sonic Youth's "Bull in the Heather" and Dinosaur Jr.'s "Feel The Pain," college rock favorites found distinct ways to package underground art for mass consumption, while Nine Inch Nails' "Closer" pulled harsh industrial rock out from the shadows. Though Stereolab largely eluded American audiences, college radio latched onto the infectious indie-pop of "Ping Pong." And when college students felt low, they had the warm embrace of Mazzy Star's "Fade into You." On these songs, you hear that 1994 was when the underground truly graduated.

Students certainly listened to acts like Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, or Counting Crows in 1994, but so did middle schoolers. This isn't about overall chart success or popularity, though some artists on this list gained it. "College hits" here means songs that were buoyed by student audiences or became popular on college or alternative radio. They showcase the invention that thrived across musical genres as they grew up. To us, they prove that musically, 1994 was the best year ever to be on campus.