5 Classic Rock Hits You Had No Idea Are Actually Covers

Rockers understand that heartbreak has a distinctive sound. It begins with a subtle, psychedelic guitar melody. Then, there's a pair of thunderous drum blasts accented by crashing symbols, replicating the agonizing beat inside your chest. The sequence repeats before a titanic voice bellows out those iconic words: "Love hurts." That voice belongs to Dan McCafferty of Nazareth, and every rocker who's ever been dumped knows the song well. But they might not know that Nazareth's "Love Hurts," a '70s one-hit wonder that earned respect from younger generations, was actually a cover of a song first recorded by a country duo, the Everly Brothers.

Don and Phil Everly recorded "Love Hurts" — a song written by songwriting couple Boudleaux and Felice Bryant — for their 1960 album, "A Date with the Everly Brothers." However, they couldn't release it as a single due to legal issues. While the Everly boys were in legal limbo, their manager shopped the song to his other client, Roy Orbison, who included it as a B-side to "Running Scared." If that wasn't bad enough, Gram Parsons recorded a duet version with Emmylou Harris for his posthumous 1974 album, "Grievous Angel."

Nazareth recorded its version of the song in 1974 as a B-side to "Hair of a Dog," the title track of its sixth album. But when "Love Hurts" got more airplay, the band released it as an official single, and it went to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. "What we used to say is that if you're going to cover a song, there's no point just doing a version and making it sound the same," said bassist Pete Agnew in a 2022 interview with The Rockpit. "We used to treat the original as a demo ... And we made 'Love Hurts' the first rock ballad ever, I think, and to this day I think it's still the best vocal on any rock ballad."