5 One-Hit Wonder Songs From The '70s That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations

In 2014, auteur and music aficionado James Gunn chose Redbone's "Come and Get Your Love" to open up his first big superhero epic, "Guardians of the Galaxy." Just a year later, comedian Bill Burr chose the song as the theme to his new animated comedy "F Is for Family." With a sudden surge in exposure, the song's simple, infectious rhythm and blatant joy made it an instant hit with a young generation hearing it for the first time. That second wind came almost exactly 40 years after the first, when "Come and Get Your Love" reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1974. Even during those many half-forgotten years, the tune carried with it a unique cultural importance.

"Come and Get Your Love" was the first single by an all Native American/Chicano band to chart on the Billboard Top 10, and it didn't do so by hiding its heritage in any way. The members of Redbone were always proud of their culture and willing to place it front and center, like when they began their famous performance on "The Midnight Special" with a traditional Native dance. The song itself was also meant as a message of love — and not just romantic love. As Pat Vegas, the band's bass player and the producer of "Come and Get Your Love," explained to The Wall Street Journal, "Many think the song is just about a man singing to a woman. It is, but it's also about the coming together of different peoples." Redbone's 1971 release, "The Witch Queen of New Orleans," charted at No. 25 in the U.K., but the song was never released in the U.S.