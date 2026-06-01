This Rolling Stones No. 1 Hit From 1973 Is A Tender Ballad — But No One Can Agree Who It's About

Just after 1973 provided the decade's best summer of music, the Rolling Stones spent a week at No. 1 with the vulnerable and confessional breakup song "Angie." While the emotions in the song are heartfelt and well-conveyed, more than 50 years later, nobody associated with "Angie" will reveal its inspiration. Most known for its hard-rocking, blues-influenced numbers, the Rolling Stones could get sensitive if need be, and it embraced its emotions on this earnest song, a return to the style of lesser-known slow songs from the group's early days, such as "Back Street Girl" and "Lady Jane." "Angie, I still love you," singer Mick Jagger admits, mourning a romance gone dead, adding, "Where will it lead us from here?"

So, who is Angie from "Angie"? It may be one woman, multiple real-life women, or none at all. At any rate, the Rolling Stones don't feel the need to clear it up, making the story behind "Angie" one of the biggest mysteries in classic rock still unsolved today.