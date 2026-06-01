Rock Musicians From The '70s Whose Stage Costumes Defined The Decade

When it comes to stage costumes, perhaps no other decade has quite reached the heights of the daring, indelible looks of '70s musicians. Of course, the heart and soul of music is all about what you hear, but hardly anyone goes to a concert simply to close their eyes and ignore what's happening onstage. Performances naturally have a visual component, be they a humble guitar and microphone sort of setup or a more dazzling arena spectacle with pyrotechnics and multiple costume changes. Then, there's the fashion.

Given the way some artists bent all the rules of music and living an artistic life, it's no surprise so many of them also wanted to make a visual splash with arresting looks up on the stage. There's David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust persona, naturally, with his striking makeup, technicolor hair, and clinging bodysuits, but why stop there? Who could forget the fashion-forward drama of Freddie Mercury, or the edgy goth space clown thing Kiss has had going on for decades? From glittering capes to full face-paint ... and then a little more makeup on top of that ... there's a deep closet to explore in the world of 1970s rock 'n' roll.