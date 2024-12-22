What Alice Cooper Looks Like In Real Life
OG rocker Alice Cooper is someone folks probably recognize by name and on sight even more than by sound. He's one of those larger-than-life music personalities whose name, reputation, and image outstripped the man himself and spawned generations of similarly-veined "shock rockers," like Marilyn Manson (who is completely unrecognizable in real life). Like Manson and other Cooper progenies, Cooper remains an enigma behind decades of masks, costumes, and stage shtick. He's the "Godfather of Shock Rock," rightfully so, and he elevated pageantry and performance to the level of something approaching musical theater.
As Billboard quotes the very practical Cooper from "Behind the Music" in 1999: "I had to build a reputation somehow in this city [Los Angeles]." He and his band of the same name adopted a visual style that crossed "futuristic leather and glam" with "counterculture vaudeville and the more aggressive aspects of its performance art," as Billboard adroitly summarizes. The strategy worked — it made both Cooper, the band, and Cooper, the man, stand out from everyone else. As he explained in his memoir, "Alice Cooper, Golf Monster," Alice Cooper was a concept: "A villain, not a hero or an idol. A woman killer. Weird. Eerie. Twisted. Ambiguous. It all came together." And the doubly disyllabic band name? "I conjured up an image of a little girl with a lollipop in one hand and a butcher knife in the other," Cooper wrote, like "Lizzie Borden."
Naturally, such a dominant stage persona obscures the man beneath, same as makeup obscures the face. But if you smear away Cooper's mascara and doff the ringleader gear, you're left with someone who you might pass in the street and not even notice.
The creation of Cooper's image
"Alice Cooper," the concept and image, arguably took form early in Cooper's life. Born Vincent Damon Furnier to a pastor father, he loved music from an early age and formed his first rock band in high school. Originally taking cues from musical heroes like the Who, the Rolling Stones, and the Beatles, Furnier's band cycled through a couple of names like the Earwigs and the Spiders before settling on Alice Cooper. But even then, notice that earwigs and spiders are creepier than beetles.
It's when Cooper adopted a harder edge that the band caught the attention of musical legend Frank Zappa. He signed Cooper and released the band's first two albums — "Pretties for You" (1969) and "Easy Action" (1970) — on his own label, Straight Records. More spacey than rocky, those albums were far removed from the Cooper image we all know. He developed his grinning Halloween harlequin routine — the eye makeup, suspenders, top hat, stage decorations, etc. — in the early 1970s. By the mid-to-late half of the decade, Cooper spent time in a sanatorium for rehab, and we started hearing notorious stories like the chicken blood-drinking incident (which isn't true).
During this time, the musician effectively adopted his costumed stage persona as his actual self. He legally changed his name to Alice Cooper in 1973, left his band the next year, and the year after that released his first solo album, "Welcome to My Nightmare." True to the title, his substance use escalated as his off-kilter appearance turned inward.
Removing the makeup
At this point, it's not too hard to spot Alice Cooper without his makeup, because he's made plenty of public appearances without it. He showed up to deliver a keynote speech to the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles in 2012, inducted Judas Priest into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, and even talked to Trinity Broadcast Network about finding Jesus following his substance use issues. Besides, Cooper's makeup never really concealed or altered his appearance too much — not nearly as much as the masked guys from Slipknot, Tobias Forge from Ghost, or even a pop star like Lady Gaga. This is especially true because Cooper hasn't altered his hair style, hair length, hair color, etc., for decades.
Cooper's road to sobriety and au natural public appearances started back when he finished rehab in 1978. From then to 1986's "Constrictor," he basically led a regular life. Cooper got married in 1976 right during his lowest point, and he's still married to the same person — Sheryl Goddard — today, nearly 50 years later. They have three children together: Calico, Dashiell, and Sonora. Not only did Cooper spend time with his kids off stage and without makeup after rehab, but he even took a shine to golf. Nowadays, at the age of 76 as of this writing, he's still performing and touring — he's even got shows scheduled through the middle of 2025. Cooper still employs the same makeup-and-costume veneer with Alice in Chains, but there's definitely a very recognizably person beneath.
