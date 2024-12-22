What Alice Cooper Looks Like In Real Life

OG rocker Alice Cooper is someone folks probably recognize by name and on sight even more than by sound. He's one of those larger-than-life music personalities whose name, reputation, and image outstripped the man himself and spawned generations of similarly-veined "shock rockers," like Marilyn Manson (who is completely unrecognizable in real life). Like Manson and other Cooper progenies, Cooper remains an enigma behind decades of masks, costumes, and stage shtick. He's the "Godfather of Shock Rock," rightfully so, and he elevated pageantry and performance to the level of something approaching musical theater.

As Billboard quotes the very practical Cooper from "Behind the Music" in 1999: "I had to build a reputation somehow in this city [Los Angeles]." He and his band of the same name adopted a visual style that crossed "futuristic leather and glam" with "counterculture vaudeville and the more aggressive aspects of its performance art," as Billboard adroitly summarizes. The strategy worked — it made both Cooper, the band, and Cooper, the man, stand out from everyone else. As he explained in his memoir, "Alice Cooper, Golf Monster," Alice Cooper was a concept: "A villain, not a hero or an idol. A woman killer. Weird. Eerie. Twisted. Ambiguous. It all came together." And the doubly disyllabic band name? "I conjured up an image of a little girl with a lollipop in one hand and a butcher knife in the other," Cooper wrote, like "Lizzie Borden."

Naturally, such a dominant stage persona obscures the man beneath, same as makeup obscures the face. But if you smear away Cooper's mascara and doff the ringleader gear, you're left with someone who you might pass in the street and not even notice.