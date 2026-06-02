5 Genesis Songs That Prove 1973 Was The Best Year Of Their Career

Genesis is basically two wildly different bands in one: The artsy Peter Gabriel-led version (1967 to 1975) and the pop-rock Phil Collins-led version that began in 1976 and ran until he eventually quit in 1996. And while both versions of the group have their merits, the fanciful beauty, complexity, and craftsmanship of older Genesis trump the head-bopping hooks of later Genesis every time — except maybe at parties or bars. But out of Genesis' entire discography, it's "Selling England by the Pound" and five of its songs that prove 1973 was the band's best year.

In general, Genesis' top tracks are spread out over their albums. There's 1971's "Nursery Cryme" and its superlative "The Musical Box" (a song from that year that's so underrated), while 1972's "Foxtrot" has "Supper's Ready," a 23-minute-long musical suite that rivals other contemporary, ultra-prog outings like Yes' "Close to the Edge." But "Selling England by the Pound" is the band's most consistent work, maintaining quality across the entire album while striking a balance between their more languorous older material and later, head-bopping tracks like "Invisible Touch." And since the album has eight tracks, we're going to drop the worst three and keep the rest.

At this point, savvy Genesis fans might be able to predict our choices, because they've been debating this point for years: "Firth of Fifth," "The Battle of Epping Forest," "The Cinema Show," "I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)," and "Dancing with the Moonlit Knight." Together, these five songs act like neo-folk tales scouring the weird and mystical depths of the English countryside.