The 5 Best Beach Boys Songs That Aren't Good Vibrations

One of the loveliest pop songs to emerge from the '60s, "God Only Knows" showed how mature Brian Wilson's songwriting chops were becoming. The album "Pet Sounds" that this gleaming tribute to love appears on was a sonic playground for Wilson to explore, an experiment so rich and orchestral, it prompted none other than the Beatles to stretch its own format, a creative surge that resulted in "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." Paul McCartney is said to have dubbed "God Only Knows" "the greatest song ever written." If your music can influence one of the world's biggest bands, you know you've got something good cooking.

With its message of undying gratitude and dedication, this is one of those classic rock tunes with lyrics that could serve as wedding vows. It isn't an unrealistic stab at describing devotion, though; the opening line, "I may not always love you," dispels the idea of simple, sugary love. The kind of love being exalted here is the gritty kind that sustains even when things are challenging. That's deep stuff for a pop song.

The public rewarded "God Only Knows" by sending it to No. 39 in 1966, though this classic rock song deserved to be a No. 1 hit. Not only has it been named one of the best pop songs ever, it's also the most covered work in the Beach Boys' canon; even "Good Vibrations" couldn't top that.